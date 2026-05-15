Replacement confirmed for NASCAR title contender after team change

Carson Kvapil was initially in line to lose his full-time ride with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for the 2026 season, before going on a surprise run to the Championship 4 in his rookie season behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet.

This year, Kvapil is sharing the No. 1 car with Connor Zilisch, the team's full-time driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet from a year ago who has since moved up to the Cup Series full-time with Trackhouse Racing. But instead of being out of the sport for the other races, he landed two other rides to retain his status as a full-time driver and thus as a playoff eligible contender.

JR Motorsports have added the No. 9 Chevrolet for Kvapil on occasion, and when they've filled both the No. 1 and No. 9 cars, Kvapil has had a deal to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

Carson Kvapil replacement confirmed for Dover

Kvapil drove the No. 91 car this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, just as he did in the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in early March. Zilisch drove the No. 1 car and Shane van Gisbergen, another full-time Trackhouse Racing Cup driver, drove the No. 9 car in both races.

But this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, one weekend after winning at Watkins Glen, Zilisch is not competing in the O'Reilly Series race, and Kvapil is set to be back in the No. 1 car. As a result, Myatt Snider is set to take his place behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet.

Snider made three appearances for Barrett-Cope Racing earlier this season, although only two resulted in starts, as he failed to qualify for the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, Barrett-Cope Racing are no longer competing in the O'Reilly Series. His top finish with the team was a 19th place effort at Martinsville Speedway.

Snider also made a surprise Cup Series appearance for Hendrick Motorsports at COTA after Alex Bowman needed a replacement in the third and final stage of the race, due to what was later diagnosed as vertigo.

As for Kvapil, this weekend marks the ninth time this season he has switched cars and the fourth time this season he has switched teams, and this weekend's race is only the 14th on the schedule. He has not been in the same car for more than three straight races, but he still finds himself eighth in the point standings, 76 points above the postseason cut line, with four top five finishes.

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