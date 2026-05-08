Replacement confirmed for NASCAR title contender, who swaps teams again

On only one occasion has Carson Kvapil spent more than two consecutive races in the same car so far during the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, although he is still a full-time driver, after it looked late in 2025 like he had lost his full-time seat for 2026.

This season, Kvapil is splitting time in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the car he drove full-time to a surprise Championship 4 appearance as a rookie a year ago, with Connor Zilisch, who drove the team's No. 88 car full-time and graduated to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing for 2026.

Kvapil has spent three races in the team's No. 9 Chevrolet, a fifth entry they add on a part-time, as needed basis, and Zilisch drove the No. 1 entry in all three of those races, including this past Saturday's race at Texas Motor Speedway. But this weekend, Kvapil won't be with JR Motorsports at all.

Carson Kvapil swapping teams at Watkins Glen

Just as the case was at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in early March, Zilisch is set to drive the No. 1 Chevrolet. But instead of Kvapil driving the No. 9 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, who won at COTA, is set to drive it this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

As a result, Kvapil is set to make his second start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. He finished 19th in his first start with the team at COTA.

Kvapil has two additional starts planned in the No. 91 car later this year. He is set to drive it at Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month and at Sonoma Raceway in June. Zilisch is set to drive the No. 1 car both tracks, while plans for the No. 9 car at those tracks are unconfirmed.

All in all, this weekend is set to mark the eighth time Kvapil is switching cars this year, yet he has been able to maintain a comfortable position above the playoff cut line.

With four top five finishes, including a season-best third place finish at Phoenix Raceway in March, he finds himself tied for seventh in the point standings, 80 points above the cutoff between the 12th and 13th place drivers.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the Mission 200 at the Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 9. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss the season's second road course race!