RFK Racing may have accidentally stumbled upon Brad Keselowski's replacement

Earlier in the NASCAR offseason, shockwaves were sent through the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly the Xfinity Series) when it was announced Patrick Staropoli would be buying –

ahem, replacing – Nick Sanchez in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing.

This left one of the sport's most promising prospects without a ride for 2026, but alas, Sanchez has landed on his feet with a week to spare. He's set to drive the No. 25 Ford for AM Racing, a team that was rumored to have been sold off but is in fact set to be on the grid with one full-time and one part-time entry.

AM Racing also carries the distinction of being the only full-time Ford team in the O'Reilly Series. This could speed up Sanchez's path to a Ford Cup team, and there's one organization in particular that should be jumping at the chance to sign him sooner rather than later.

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing just had the face of their future fall right into their lap

For about three years now, Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing has quietly been one of the fastest teams, and possibly the fastest Ford team, on the Cup Series grid. The only reason the wins haven't shown in bunches is because the team's drivers are Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and the rapidly declining shell of team co-owner Brad Keselowski.

Buescher is the best of the bunch, and he's possibly the most low-upside good driver in NASCAR history. Keselowski, who has already been headed downhill for some time, is highly unlikely to return to his winning ways after breaking his leg this offseason at 41.

Preece, who struck out with multiple Cup organizations prior to RFK Racing handing him a lifeline, is not a long-term answer, despite his win in the season-opening Clash.

At least two, if not all three, of RFK Racing's seats should be upgraded within the next couple years if they have intentions of being a serious team. Keselowski's is the most expendable, and the driver in him needs to realize he is holding back the owner.

His organization needs a youngster with true star potential to build around as his eventual replacement, and thankfully, there is now a perfect opportunity to develop one.

If Sanchez has another strong O'Reilly Series campaign, and Keselowski performs as expected or worse coming off of his injury, the 24-year-old should be in the No. 6 Ford as soon as next year. Then, if he can be paired long-term with a proven veteran such as Ross Chastain or Tyler Reddick, RFK Racing could find themselves competing for championships.