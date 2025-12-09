The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series field is set, after one of the most uneventful silly seasons in recent memory. Only two rides, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet and the No. 88 (formerly No. 99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, are set to have different drivers from 2025.

Lineups are still being worked out in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series, and on Monday morning, a surprising announcement was made regarding the former. Nick Sanchez will not return to Big Machine Racing's No. 48 Chevrolet, which he piloted to a win at EchoPark Speedway to clinch a playoff appearance his past season.

It's nothing short of disgraceful to leave a driver as talented as Sanchez out of a job this late in the offseason. It's especially so considering there is one very likely explanation for the move.

Nick Sanchez's sudden release is only the latest affirmation of money over talent in NASCAR today

From the tone of Sanchez's announcement, it sounds like the decision was sudden and shocking to him. We'll find out for sure once his replacement is announced, but it's probably a safe bet that some desperate pay driver made Big Machine Racing an offer they couldn't refuse.

Whatever the case, one of NASCAR's most promising prospects is now out of a ride with only two months left before the 2026 season begins. It's a crying shame, and he's far from the only one getting the shaft this offseason.

Carson Kvapil, who qualified for this year's Xfinity (now O'Reilly Auto Parts) Series Championship 4, was nearly demoted to part-time duty at JR Motorsports. Thankfully, enough sponsorship was pieced together to run him in two separate cars for 2026.

Taylor Gray hasn't been so lucky, with his return to Joe Gibbs Racing still up in the air. Yet William Sawalich, who ran considerably worse, is expected to be back.

Most unjustly of all, there's the case of 12-win Truck Series champion Corey Heim. Despite putting together one of the most dominant seasons in series history, he currently doesn't have any plans lined up beyond expected select Cup Series starts for 23XI Racing.

This is the state of NASCAR today. If you don't bring a fat paycheck, you're out of luck. Hopefully Sanchez can still land something decent for 2026, but the options are slim. Sadly, it seems like a high probability that both whatever ride he lands won't be as fast as his ride at Big Machine Racing, and that whoever takes over the No. 48 car won't be as good.