Richard Childress Racing driver out after Bristol playoff race

For the seventh time during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and first time during the playoffs, Richard Childress Racing added a third car for this past Saturday night's Bristol Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to wrap up the round of 16.

For the fourth time in those seven races, it was Austin Hill, who competes full-time for the organization's Xfinity Series team, behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. It marked his first Cup Series start since the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway in August, and he finished in 25th place.

However, the No. 33 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Austin Hill not competing at New Hampshire

In fact, after there were three part-time non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list at Bristol, there are none on the entry list for Sunday's 301-lap Mobil 1 301 around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire.

The other two part-time cars that competed at Bristol were the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, driven by Chad Finchum, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, driven by Corey Heim.

Richard Childress Racing do have plans to run the No. 33 car two more times this year. Jesse Love, who has driven it three times, is set to return next weekend for his fourth start of the year, and first since the August race at Richmond Raceway, in the middle race of the round of 12 at Kansas Speedway.

Hill is then set to make his fifth Cup Series start of 2025 in the middle race of the round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 19.

Live coverage of the Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 21. If you have not yet had a chance to do so, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!