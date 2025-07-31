Rising NASCAR Cup star joins surprise new team for Iowa race

Pulling double duty is nothing new for Carson Hocevar this year. On four occasions, he has competed in both the NASCAR Cup Series race and the NASCAR Truck Series race on the same weekend. What he hasn't done, however, is run an Xfinity Series race.

That is set to change this weekend, and it is set to change with a new team.

Kaulig Racing made the decision to move on from ex-full-time driver Josh Williams, who had driven for the team since the start of last year, before this Saturday's race at Iowa Speedway.

They have tabbed Hocevar as his replacement behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet for this 250-lap Hy-Vee PERKS 250 around the four-turn, 0.894-mile (1.439-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval.

Carson Hocevar to join Kaulig for Iowa Xfinity race

Hocevar skipped running full-time in the Xfinity Series before landing his full-time ride with Spire Motorsports at the Cup level last year. He has only made six career Xfinity Series starts, including five in 2023 and just one so far this year. He recorded a DNF at Circuit of the Americas back in March, driving for SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing.

The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan native has had a rough summer stretch after showing promise by contending for a Coca-Cola 600 win at Charlotte Motor Speedway and finishing second at Nashville Superspeedway the following weekend, but a 10th place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after running well all day could give him some momentum as he continues to pursue his first Cup win and playoff berth.

The extra track time at Iowa, where he finished 14th last June, before Sunday's 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 also shouldn't hurt.

As for the 11 races remaining on this year's Xfinity Series schedule beyond this weekend's race, Kaulig Racing have yet to name a replacement driver (or drivers) for Williams.

Tune in to the CW Network at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 2 for the live broadcast of the Hy-Vee PERKS 250 from Iowa Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!