Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Chicagoland NASCAR race

Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain has reached his Craftsman Truck Series race limit of eight this year, but he has not yet used up all of his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series starts, as full-time Cup drivers with at least three years of Cup experience are now allowed to run 10 races per year.

Chastain made his eighth O'Reilly Series start of the year at Sonoma Raceway this past weekend, but starts nine and 10 aren't set to come until late July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then in August at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain's Sonoma start was his fourth behind the wheel of the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. Because of the DNF, it was the first in which he did not finish inside the top nine.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Sonoma

This weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, for the series' first race at the Joliet, Illinois oval since 2019, Rajah Caruth is set to replace Chastain behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet.

Caruth is the primary driver of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, but 10 of the 33 races on the 2026 schedule were allotted to the Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers. Chase Elliott is set to be in that car for the first time this weekend, so Caruth is set to make his ninth start in the No. 32 car.

His top finish in the No. 32 car so far this season is seventh at Pocono Raceway. His best overall finish is fourth at Rockingham Speedway.

Caruth, whose deals with JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing make him a full-time driver in the series, is set to drive the No. 32 car for the 10th and final time this season at Indianapolis, when Elliott is again set to be in the No. 88 car. Caruth is 14th in the point standings, 26 points below the cut line.

Both of Chastain's remaining O'Reilly Series starts this season are set to come behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, which he's driven three times. He won at Charlotte Motor Speedway in that car back in May, giving him his first series victory since 2019.

The only other car he's driven this season is the No. 91 DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet, which he drove to an eighth place finish at Martinsville Speedway in late March.

The Cuervo 300 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Chicagoland Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 4. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!