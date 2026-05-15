Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Dover NASCAR race

The three Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series drivers all pulled triple duty across all three national series this past weekend at Watkins Glen International.

While Ross Chastain was the only one who didn't win one of the three races, with Shane van Gisbergen winning the Cup Series race and Connor Zilisch winning the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race, he is the only one who is set to return for more than just the Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.

He is set to run the O'Reilly Series race on Saturday, but he won't be in the same car he drove at the Watkins Glen road course, as he is set to move from the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet to the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. SVG drove the No. 9 car at Watkins Glen.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Dover

This weekend at Dover, with Chastain in the No. 9 Chevrolet, Andrew Patterson is set to drive the No. 32 Chevrolet.

Patterson made two starts earlier this season, the first two starts in his NASCAR national series career after he failed to qualify for the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October. All three of his O'Reilly Series appearances have come in the No. 32 car.

After his DNF at Martinsville Speedway in late March, he placed 21st at Rockingham Speedway in early April.

Beyond this weekend, Patterson is set to return for next weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as well as the June race at the new Qualcomm Circuit, the October postsesason races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte, and Phoenix Raceway, and the November season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Chastain is set to be back in the No. 32 Chevrolet in late June at Sonoma Raceway.

Dover Motor Speedway is set to host the BetRivers 200 this Saturday, May 16, with live coverage set to be provided by the CW Network beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 O'Reilly Series season's 14th race!