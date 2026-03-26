Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Martinsville NASCAR race

Across the three NASCAR national series, Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver Ross Chastain has been one of the sport's busiest individuals so far in 2026.

At Darlington Raceway, he made his first start of the Craftsman Truck Series season with Niece Motorsports and finished second, and he also made his third O'Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the year and first with JR Motorsports.

Chastain drove JR Motorsports' part-time fifth car, the No. 9 Chevrolet, to a 14th place finish. While that car is set to be back for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, Chastain will not be driving it.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Martinsville

Lee Pulliam is set to make his O'Reilly Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 9 car this Saturday.

The 37-year-old Semora, North Carolina native is a four-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division I national champion whose NASCAR experience is limited to six starts in K&N Pro Series East, and all six of those starts came all the way back in 2014. He is also a three-time race winner in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour.

As for Chastain, he is still set to compete in Saturday's race, doing so for a third team in four O'Reilly Series starts. He is set to drive the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

As of now, his only two O'Reilly Series starts confirmed for beyond this weekend are scheduled to take place at Watkins Glen International in May and Sonoma Raceway in June, and he is set to run both races for Jordan Anderson Racing, the team with which he made his first two starts of the season at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

It would not be surprising to see him return for at least one more start in the No. 9 car this season, however, as full-time Cup Series drivers with more than three years of Cup Series experience are now allowed to compete in up to 10 O'Reilly Series races per year, up from the previous limit of five.

The NFPA 250 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 28. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the "Paperclip"!