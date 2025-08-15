Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Richmond NASCAR race

As a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver with Trackhouse Racing who has more than three years of experience, Ross Chastain is allowed to compete in up to five Xfinity Series races and five Truck Series races per year. As of this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, he has officially used up all 10.

Chastain, the only full-time Cup driver with 10 starts planned across the two lower series this year, made his fifth and final start of the 2025 Truck Series season at Watkins Glen behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports. A fuel pump issue knocked him out of the race and forced him to settle for 30th place.

His other four results this year include a sixth place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a runner-up finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, another DNF at Michigan International Speedway, and a ninth place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Ross Chastain replacement confirmed for Richmond

Set to replace Chastain at Richmond Raceway this weekend is a driver who was just cut from the team for which he had previously been competing full-time.

2024 ARCA Menards Series champion Andres Perez de Lara had been competing full-time behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, but the two parties cut ties following the Watkins Glen race.

Perez de Lara, who sits in 17th place in the point standings with two top 10 finishes in 17 starts this year, has since signed with Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 44 truck for the remainder of the season.

Aside from Chastain, the No. 44 truck had been driven at various times by Bayley Currey, Matt Gould, Conner Jones, and Josh Bilicki earlier this year.

Replacing Perez de Lara at Spire Motorsports is Corey LaJoie, who had already been lined up to drive the No. 07 Chevrolet for the remainder of the year after making his first start of the season at Michigan International Speedway in June. Instead, the team have dropped that entry and moved LaJoie into the No. 77 truck.

