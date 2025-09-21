Schedule shift sees no more NASCAR Cup Series night races in 2025

Three of the five most recent NASCAR Cup Series races have been contested on Saturday nights, including the races at Richmond Raceway and Daytona International Speedway to wrap up the regular season.

But this past Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race was the final night race of the year, as all seven races remaining on this year's playoffs schedule are scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoons.

Six of the seven remaining races are scheduled to get underway shortly after either 2:00 p.m. ET or 3:00 p.m. ET, with the lone exception being the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to open up the round of 8. That race is scheduled to get underway at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, October 12.

Sunday races scheduled to conclude NASCAR playoffs

The round of 12 is set to consist of races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21, while the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET at Kansas is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28. The Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.

After the Las Vegas race, the round of 8 is set to consist of races at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway. The YellaWood 500 at Talladega is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19, while the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2.

The next four races are all set to be shown live on USA Network, while the season's final three races are set to be shown live on NBC.

The announcers for all seven races are set to be the same: Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside longtime analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

