Shane van Gisbergen entry dropped after Watkins Glen NASCAR race

Shane van Gisbergen is one of only a handful of drivers who pulled triple duty across all three NASCAR national series this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, and given his pretty much undisputed status as the sport's new road course ace, he was the favorite across the board.

Van Gisbergen only managed to come out on top in Sunday's Cup Series race, which made him Trackhouse Racing's all-time winningest driver already, but he was impressive in both the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series races as well.

Specifically, he placed third in only his second career Truck Series start, which was his first since running the race at Lucas Oil Raceway Park for Niece Motorsports back in 2023. He finished behind series points leader Kaden Honeycutt and Cup Series teammate Connor Zilisch, another renowned road course ace, at Watkins Glen this past weekend.

SVG truck not entered at Dover Motor Speedway

SVG ran the No. 4 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports this past weekend, but that truck is not on the entry list for this weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports have only fielded the No. 4 truck on five occasions through the season's first eight races. SVG joined Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland), Ben Maier, Connor Hall, and fellow Cup Series full-timer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the list of drivers to drive it with his Watkins Glen start. His third place finish was unsurprisingly the truck's best finish of the year thus far.

As of now, the No. 4 entry's next appearance isn't scheduled to come until mid-July at North Wilkesboro Speedway with CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour driver Donovan Strauss behind the wheel, although that remains subject to change.

The team also field three full-time entries, although the No. 42 Chevrolet and No. 45 Chevrolet are shared by multiple drivers. The team's lone full-time driver, Andres Perez de Lara, drives the No. 44 truck and sits 15th in the point standings with a top finish of seventh place on the streets of St. Petersburg. He is 25 points below the playoff cut line.

The No. 45 team leads the way in sixth in the owner standings, bolstered by Trackhouse Cup driver Ross Chastain's runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway.

As for SVG, he does not have any other Truck Series starts lined up for 2026, but that too remains subject to change. He is only in his second season as a full-time Cup Series driver, so he is not subjected to the eight-race Truck Series limit, also known as the "Kyle Busch rule", that full-time Cup drivers with at least three years of Cup experience are.

The Ecosave 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the "Monster Mile"!