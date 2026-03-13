Shanghai F1 qualifying, full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race lineup

Shanghai International Circuit was left off of the Formula 1 calendar from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19-related restrictions, after having hosted the Chinese Grand Prix for 16 consecutive races dating back to 2004.

When the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China eventually returned to the schedule in 2024, it did so with not one but two races, as it also hosted a sprint race. It did the same in 2025, and it is set to do so again in 2026.

Although both editions of the 56-lap Chinese Grand Prix since 2024 have been won from pole, the 19-lap 2024 sprint race was won from fourth on the grid by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton then won the sprint race from pole in 2025, although he didn't record a single podium finish in a Grand Prix all year.

Given the chaos of the season opener in Melbourne, which officially began Formula 1's controversial new era of regulations, what can fans expect to see in the first of six sprint races on the 2026 schedule?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Shanghai International Circuit.

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



18 - Alex Albon, Williams



19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



20 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



21 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



13 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



14 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls



16 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup

Rank Driver 1 George Russell, Mercedes 2 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 3 Lando Norris, McLaren 4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 5 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly, Alpine 8 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 9 Ollie Bearman, Haas 10 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull 11 Nico Hulkenberg, Audi 12 Esteban Ocon, Haas 13 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 14 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi 15 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls 16 Franco Colapinto, Alpine 17 Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams 18 Alex Albon, Williams 19 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 20 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 21 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac 22 Sergio Perez, Cadillac

The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, while the Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.