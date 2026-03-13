Shanghai F1 qualifying, full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race lineup

Shanghai International Circuit was left off of the Formula 1 calendar from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19-related restrictions, after having hosted the Chinese Grand Prix for 16 consecutive races dating back to 2004.
When the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China eventually returned to the schedule in 2024, it did so with not one but two races, as it also hosted a sprint race. It did the same in 2025, and it is set to do so again in 2026.
Although both editions of the 56-lap Chinese Grand Prix since 2024 have been won from pole, the 19-lap 2024 sprint race was won from fourth on the grid by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton then won the sprint race from pole in 2025, although he didn't record a single podium finish in a Grand Prix all year.
Given the chaos of the season opener in Melbourne, which officially began Formula 1's controversial new era of regulations, what can fans expect to see in the first of six sprint races on the 2026 schedule?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Shanghai International Circuit.
Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1
17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
21 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
13 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
16 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
Full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup
Rank
Driver
1
George Russell, Mercedes
2
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3
Lando Norris, McLaren
4
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9
Ollie Bearman, Haas
10
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
11
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12
Esteban Ocon, Haas
13
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
15
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
16
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18
Alex Albon, Williams
19
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
21
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
22
Sergio Perez, Cadillac
The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, while the Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.