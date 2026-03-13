Beyond the Flag
Shanghai F1 qualifying, full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race lineup

Formula 1 is set to run the first of six sprint races on the 2026 schedule at Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.
Shanghai International Circuit was left off of the Formula 1 calendar from 2020 to 2023 due to COVID-19-related restrictions, after having hosted the Chinese Grand Prix for 16 consecutive races dating back to 2004.

When the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China eventually returned to the schedule in 2024, it did so with not one but two races, as it also hosted a sprint race. It did the same in 2025, and it is set to do so again in 2026.

Although both editions of the 56-lap Chinese Grand Prix since 2024 have been won from pole, the 19-lap 2024 sprint race was won from fourth on the grid by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton then won the sprint race from pole in 2025, although he didn't record a single podium finish in a Grand Prix all year.

Given the chaos of the season opener in Melbourne, which officially began Formula 1's controversial new era of regulations, what can fans expect to see in the first of six sprint races on the 2026 schedule?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Shanghai International Circuit.

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

21 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

14 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

15 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

16 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Full Chinese Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

George Russell, Mercedes

2

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3

Lando Norris, McLaren

4

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

9

Ollie Bearman, Haas

10

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

11

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12

Esteban Ocon, Haas

13

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

14

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

15

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

16

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18

Alex Albon, Williams

19

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

21

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

22

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, while the Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.

