Shock McLaren move sets up inevitable Formula 1 domino effect

A long-time partnership is set to come to an end after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2027, as Gianpiero Lambiase is set to join McLaren from the 2028 Formula 1 season onwards. The decision was quite surprising, given how well he has worked with Max Verstappen since 2016.

Lambiase’s move could very well be tied to Red Bull's unwillingness to accommodate him, given his personal issues over the past year or so.

The expectation is that Lambiase will become team principal at McLaren once Andrea Stella departs, although he is seemingly willing to wait until the Italian leaves the team on his own terms. Stella is reportedly a candidate to replace Fred Vasseur at Ferrari.

Given the fact that we are approximately 20 months away from the British-Italian engineer officially making the move, his decision could influence plenty of driver and team personnel movement throughout the paddock before then.

Lambiase’s McLaren move could be only the start

Following confirmation of the race engineer’s move, more details emerged regarding the logistics of the deal. Lambiase is set to make considerably more money with McLaren in a senior-level role. He also received blessings from Verstappen and his entourage before the move became official.

The timing of the move is particularly interesting, as the four-time world champion is frustrated with the current regulations and has even hinted at retirement.

Losing his long-time race engineer could be what pushes the Dutchman into early F1 retirement, leading him to focus on GT3 and other endurance racing series.

On the flip side, Zak Brown could lure Verstappen into joining McLaren and reuniting with Lambiase, meaning either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri would need to make way after 2027.

Losing both Lambiase and Verstappen would set Red Bull back considerably and effectively push them into the midfield for several years to come. It would likely result in the top tier of teams being restricted to only Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari.

A lot is at stake with Lambiase’s impending move to McLaren in 2028. Between now and the start of preseason testing in 22 months, there could be plenty of movement from drivers and team personnel specifically tied to this transition.