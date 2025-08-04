Sky Sports' repulsive Max Verstappen behavior hits all-time low in Hungary

We've been talking about Sky Sports' anti-Max Verstappen agenda since it really picked up back in 2021, so we'll save you the trouble of reading through dozens of past instances of the blatant bias and regurgitation of past nonsense from the announcing team responsible for Formula 1's international broadcasts.

Everyone can see it by now, so there's really not a point to prove here.

Verstappen himself has boycotted the propaganda machine before, and for good reason. Whether it's the 2023 Miami comments dissing his incredible tire management or the 2024 Brazil comments about his past sins during a generational drive from the back to the front in the rain, it's gotten laughably pathetic to the point of entertaining.

But they reached an all-time low in Hungary. It was straight-up repulsive, and there needs to be accountability, because at this point, they are straight-up lying to F1 fans.

Sky Sports try to cook up Verstappen-Hamilton collision

Verstappen made a move on Lewis Hamilton in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. He was not alongside of him entering turn four of the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) road course in Mogyoród, Hungary, but he was able to pass the Ferrari after Hamilton went wide and ran off the track.

LAP 30/70



Hamilton has to run wide as Verstappen goes on the charge at Turn 4 - that was close! 😰



Verstappen up to P11 ⬆️#F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/sz0q57Nrpu — Formula 1 (@F1) August 3, 2025

Sky tried to insist that Verstappen needed a penalty because he "wasn't alongside" Hamilton and there "must have been contact".

First of all, there wasn't contact, and even the camera, the one on which they blamed the trees for obstruction, showed that. If there were contact in that corner at those speeds, something would have actually happened (like we've seen between these two before).

Secondly, what the heck does him not being alongside of Hamilton have to do with anything? This wasn't your run-of-the-mill "ahead at the apex" overtake. If anything, his car not being there just proves he didn't deserve a penalty, because how on earth would he have forced him off the track if his car wasn't even – uh – there?

Yet to the Verstappen haters in the Sky booth, Hamilton getting loose and driving off the race track in front of Verstappen and Verstappen passing him isn't allowed. Right.

The excitement in their voices when the (non)-incident was noted, and then handed to the stewards, was unprofessional at best.

They literally had the audacity to say that there must have been contact, that Hamilton wouldn't go off the race track unforced, and that he didn't "sneeze" and go off track, implying that Verstappen must have driven into the side of him to force his way through and that Hamilton has never made a mistake in his life.

By the way, did anybody else find it suspicious that they didn't show on-board footage from Verstappen's car or Hamilton's car from this moment? Interesting decision not to show the evidence that would have totally rubbished their claims, wouldn't you say?

SkyF1's Crofty and Anthony wanted a penalty for Max Verstappen, claiming he hit Lewis and pushed him off the track.



However, Lewis said nothing about it on the radio, later claimed he couldn’t even remember the incident and didn’t appear in the stewards’ room.



A Ferrari rep… pic.twitter.com/pHvjfNKH7n — MV33Racing🏎 (@MV33Racing) August 3, 2025

I'm not even sure why the stewards needed to be involved, but I guess it helps Sky cook up drama. They even plugged their website URL, promising updates on the matter post-race.

As expected, nothing happened after the race, and Hamilton's Ferrari rep confirmed what everybody already knew. Hamilton ran wide on his own, and Verstappen only used up the full race track because Hamilton was no longer on it.

Why Verstappen even needed to show up to the hearing is almost as great of a mystery as why two of the top drivers in Formula 1 history are battling for 11th place to begin with. It's not as if he was going to become the first driver ever to be penalized for "coming up behind another car".

No further action on Verstappen and Hamilton at Turn 4.



Hamilton opted not to attend the hearing, with a Ferrari rep saying he chose not to stay on track



Verstappen said he could have stayed tighter to the inside and chose to use all the track because Hamilton went wide #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) August 3, 2025

Let's hope Sky got that update up in time. We were all just waiting with bated breath.

Verdict stewards n.a.v. moment Verstappen-Hamilton: no further action.



Verstappen begreep al niet waarom hij nog ná de race naar de stewards moest. Hamilton was daar overigens niet bij. #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) August 3, 2025

I am crying they got Hamilton and Verstappen into the stewards room and Lewis said he doesn't even remember it 😭😭😭 — Laura 🦋 @ Hungaroring!! 🇭🇺 (@formuLau16) August 3, 2025

The individuals who are non-stop pushing this propaganda to F1 fans are acting like unprofessional cheerleaders at best, still letting Verstappen live rent-free in their heads because he beat one of their drivers four years ago. Before 2021, it was rarely an issue. But ever since, it's constant bias.

And they can't stand being called out on it.

That's when they have the nerve to go on record and say how they're not biased. The reality of it is that when it comes to Verstappen, they wouldn't know objective announcing if it slapped them across the back side. Let's just hope it's doesn't get up alongside them first.

That's when they start completely making things up.