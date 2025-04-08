The subtle mistake Alpine made before the Japanese Grand Prix

Ever since Jack Doohan was announced as Esteban Ocon’s replacement for 2025, there have been rumors of his replacement. There was even talk of Alpine backing out of their agreement with the Australian driver in favor of some other candidates. Additionally, Flavio Briatore is not a fan of Doohan, and he has made that quite clear.

The Enstone-based team had their eyes on Franco Colapinto throughout his emergence at Williams toward the end of last season as Logan Sargeant's replacement. The Argentinian driver was in a challenging position at Williams, as the Grove-based team had already set their lineup for the next few seasons with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Alex Albon.

Alpine reportedly negotiated a buyout with Williams for the 21-year-old at a price of around $20 million. Several called it an absurd amount for a reserve driver, but the entire paddock seemed to know that Colapinto was bound to end up in a seat sooner rather than later.

A small FP1 mistake could have implications

Yet at Suzuka Circuit, ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, Alpine opted to put Ryo Hirakawa in as Doohan's replacement during the first free practice session. Perhaps putting in Colapinto would have been the better and smarter move, given the ongoing rumors.

Getting Colapinto accustomed to the current car is key, despite whatever work he may do in the simulator. Getting those practice laps in with the 2025 specs would only save him from a longer adjusting period once he does get in the A525.

The switch seems almost imminent at this point and could happen at some point either in the next few weeks or into the summer European swing. Doohan’s stock fell even further after he decided to go through turn one with DRS on during free practice two, resulting in a crash that severely damaged the car.

Not long afterward, news emerged that Colapinto had been spotted in Monza conducting a private test with an older Alpine car. That only confirms that the former Williams driver is staying ready and patiently waiting for the call from Briatore.