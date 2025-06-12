Surprise replacement driver emerges for struggling F1 team in 2026

Rumors surrounding Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull had been circulating for well over a year before he was eventually replaced for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The team were very lenient with the Mexican driver until they could not handle his poor performance any longer.

Since he was left without a full-time seat for 2025, Perez has been itching to get back on the grid as soon as next season. The 35-year-old has made it quite clear, and teams are also aware of the sponsorships that would come with his signing.

With Cadillac confirmed to be on the grid from next season onwards, Perez almost immediately emerged as a strong candidate to lead the new American team. However, other teams have their eyes on the six-time Grand Prix winner as well.

Alpine have their eye on Sergio Perez

With Alpine having confirming Pierre Gasly’s future with the team, the same cannot be said for their second seat. After the departure of long-time Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, the team have struggled to find a consistent candidate to pair alongside Gasly.

Jack Doohan was replaced rather quickly this season, and Franco Colapinto also appears to be at risk, with Paul Aron and Kush Maini waiting on the sidelines for a chance amid the Argentinian driver's struggles.

Perez has reportedly spoken with Alpine in the recent past as he continues to consider his options for 2026. The team, which currently sit last in the constructor standings, have struggled the last few seasons and are hoping to regain their former place in the new era of regulations.

Flavio Briatore seems very committed to bringing Alpine back to the top, and bringing in Perez would be a fitting piece to the puzzle for the Enstone-based team. With the upside of the 2026 Mercedes engine, Alpine are looking to be toward the top half of the standings moving forward.

The signing still poses a risk, given how poorly Perez did in the Red Bull, often qualifying and finishing behind one or both Alpine drivers. However, it will be up to the team to determine where he stands, having not driven since 2024. Additionally, Briatore will want to bring more stability to the team, meaning that Perez must not perform so poorly that he needs to be replaced mid-season.