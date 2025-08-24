The surprising reason another F1 race's future may be in doubt

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been a regular on the Formula 1 calendar since 2004, with its sole omission coming in 2011. Its continued success, both on and off the track, has made it one of the better races on the calendar.

As we enter a new era of Formula 1 in 2026, Stefano Domenicali has been looking to implement some stricter guidelines to follow when determining the calendar moving forward. The F1 CEO has been vocal about Grand Prix venues maintaining the upkeep to maximize the fan experience.

The goal of every race is to have several thousands of fans watching in the stands. In the case of the Bahrain Grand Prix, it had the lowest attendance of any race last season, with 100,000 fans attending throughout the weekend.

That figure was over 50,000 less than the next lowest attendance level at a race, with the Qatar Grand Prix standing at just under 155,000 fans. When races such as the British Grand Prix welcome almost 500,000 fans annually, perhaps the standards must become more uniform.

Capacity improvement may be key to a renewal

Although the Bahrain Grand Prix’s current contract lasts until 2036, which is still more than a decade away, attendance is a valid concern when it comes to elongating its future.

Domenicali may push organizers in the coming years to improve capacity and attendance if they would like the Bahrain Grand Prix to maintain its place on the calendar.

With the three races held in the Middle East having had the lowest attendance of any Formula 1 races in 2024, the standards need to be raised, and that starts with Bahrain. We have already seen this approach used elsewhere with the introduction of rotational races.

There is a big logistical aspect to consider when expanding capacity in Bahrain, one which must include making existing grandstands bigger, building brand new grandstands, or increasing the number of grounds passes offered.

A reasonable goal over the next five to eight years would be pushing capacity and attendance to 150,000 fans at a minimum. Middle Eastern organizers certainly have the financial means to make the necessary improvements; now it just comes down to turning it all into a reality moving forward.