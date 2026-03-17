The biggest surprise of the early 2026 Formula 1 season

Mercedes have finally returned to competitive form for the first time since the 2021 Formula 1 season. In contrast, Aston Martin are struggling to finish races, while McLaren and Red Bull are not performing as strongly as they did in 2025. Ferrari are also back contesting for wins.

Amid these shifting performances, it's Haas that have surpassed all expectations.

The American team have been toward the back of the grid for most of their 11 seasons in Formula 1, aside from the 2018 season. The general expectation was another season around the P7 range in the constructor championship, with occasional points finishes.

Haas have shocked everyone through the first two races with 17 points, putting them fourth in the constructor standings. While their car has improved a lot since 2025 in terms of performance, all 17 points have come from Ollie Bearman.

Is Haas' success sustainable, and what can it lead to?

Ferrari’s engine has proven to be quite good this season, easily placing itself second behind the Mercedes. However, once Mercedes are forced to decrease their engine compression ratio in a few months, their gap over the rest of the field will shrink. As for Haas, that could shrink their deficit by a few tenths of a second, and it could potentially lead to the first podium finish in the team’s history.

Additionally, finishing higher up in the constructor standings awards more prize money. Given the fact that Haas have been a team at which funding is quite stringent, the extra funds from their best finish in team history, as opposed to the usual P7 or P8 finish, could make a huge difference down the line.

Under the direction of Ayao Komatsu, the team have clearly gotten the car right, which is something not many teams on the grid can say this year. With the current regulations expected to last for at least a few years, Haas have a great basis to build on in their quest to become one of Formula 1's best teams.

This may end up becoming a season to forget and improve from for many teams on the grid. But Haas have been the surprise of the year so far and will be looking to maximize their opportunities moving forward.