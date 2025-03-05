Three NASCAR Cup Series teams still haven't competed in 2025

The entry list for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was confirmed on Monday, and the only non-chartered entry is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Katherine Legge.

Live Fast Motorsports were one of four teams that tried but failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, with team co-owner B.J. McLeod unable to get the car into the field.

But like NY Racing Team, which failed to qualify their No. 44 Chevrolet with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel, they returned for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The other two teams that failed to qualify for the Daytona 500, however, have not yet competed during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Beard Motorsports, which have historically focused on competing in the superspeedway races, attempted to qualify for the "Great American Race" with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet, but they failed to do so.

Though Atlanta is now a superspeedway, they did not compete at the track at all in 2024, and they did not compete there two weeks ago either. Their only start at Atlanta came in July 2023, with Austin Hill as their driver.

The next superspeedway race on the schedule is the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 27. Beard Motorsports will likely return for this race, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Then there is Garage 66, formerly known as MBM Motorsports. NASCAR did not allow Mike Wallace to drive the No. 66 Ford at Daytona, so the Carl Long-owned team went with Chandler Smith. But he failed to qualify, and the team haven't been back since.

They also entered the No. 66 Ford in the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, but Garrett Smithley did not qualify for the main event.

The team missed the entire 2023 season and returned during the 2024 season, making 13 starts throughout the year. They have said that they wanted to compete in 20 races in 2025, but when they return is anyone's guess.

And then there is Team AmeriVet, which did not attempt to compete in the Daytona 500. They did enter the No. 50 Chevrolet in the Clash, but Burt Myers failed to qualify.

They also have no current plans to return this year after running only two races last season, but the reason they sat out of the Daytona 500 was because of the fact that there were well over 40 cars on the entry list, meaning that they risked failing to qualify. They are likely to appear only in races for which the entry list features fewer than 40 entries.

