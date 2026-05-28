Toni Breidinger replacement confirmed for Nashville NASCAR race

Toni Breidinger joined Rackley WAR as a part-time driver for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, one year after running full-time for Tricon Garage.

After the 2026 season had already begun, she landed a separate part-time deal with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, which opted to add the No. 20 Chevrolet on a part-time basis, alongside their full-time No. 18, No. 19, No. 81, and No. 91 trucks for Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Kris Wright, and Christian Eckes, respectively.

She failed to qualify for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 27 Rackley WAR Chevrolet and made her first official start at Texas Motor Speedway in early May. She finished that race in 18th, which matched her best finish from the entire 2025 season.

She debuted the No. 20 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen International, but she again failed to qualify. While she returned to Rackley WAR for the race at Dover Motor Speedway and finished 26th the following weekend, the No. 20 truck has not been entered since her Watkins Glen DNQ and has thus not actually appeared in a race this year.

That is in line to change this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Toni Breidinger replacement confirmed at Nashville

Breidinger is set to compete, but in the No. 27 truck. In the No. 20 truck's first appearance since her Watkins Glen DNQ, Daniel Dye is set to be behind the wheel.

Dye opened up the 2026 season as a full-time driver for Kaulig Racing's new Ram Trucks program, but he was suspended by both NASCAR and the team three races into the year. While he was later reinstated, he opted to move on from the team to pursue other opportunities.

Dye, whose career-best finish in the Truck Series is a runner-up finish at Nashville Superspeedway when he ran full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024, has not competed in any other Truck Series races since his reinstatement, although he did make his Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway for Live Fast Motorsports in late April.

His four-race schedule with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing is also set to include the June race at Michigan International Speedway, the late September playoff race at Kansas Speedway, and the early October playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Breidinger is currently not set to return to the seat of the No. 20 Chevrolet until the mid-October playoff race at Phoenix Raceway, although it would not be surprising to see more races added to her schedule before then. The truck's only other confirmed driver for 2026 is currently Mason Massey, who is set to run the race at Richmond Raceway in mid-August.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 29 for live coverage of the Allegiance 200 from Nashville Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!