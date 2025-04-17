It's not too early to mention Kyle Larson with these 5 legends

Kyle Larson has proven to be a lot of things in his motor racing career. He is an ace at all forms of racing, not to mention the fact that he isn't afraid to try new things.

This stock car thing that is NASCAR hasn't been much of an issue for the now 32-year-old who came from dirt track racing. In fact, what he has done thus far is simply incredible, with 31 wins and a championship to his name, and he typically leads hundreds of laps when he wins when he does win – or in some cases, even when he doesn't.

Everyone around NASCAR knew he had the potential. But now Larson has become undeniable.

Welcome to the club, Kyle Larson

Bristol has had some very significant moments throughout its 64-year history. With two races per year, everyone who enters to race at the Colosseum-like track is considered a gladiator.

Many gladiators have conquered the "Last Great Colosseum", but there are only so many who have reached the status of legend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The drivers who have reached that level have sections of the grandstands, along with their photos hanging on banners throughout the venue.

Those drivers also happen to be synomous with NASCAR itself. Arguably the greatest to ever race at Bristol is Cale Yarborough, with 4,305 laps led and nine wins. But that pales in comparison to the record mark of 12 wins by Darrell Waltrip, including his seven consecutive wins from 1981 to 1984.

After the period of those two dominating Bristol, the names Earnhardt, Wallace, and Gordon earned their place in the "Legends of Bristol Club". Dale Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace each won nine times.

Jeff Gordon's mark of five wins has since been surpassed, as Kyle Busch now has eight wins, but Gordon's historic feat of four straight wins in the Food City 500 from 1995 to 1998 cannot be forgotten.

That brings us to the newest member of the "Legends of Bristol": Kyle Larson. Yes, the driver known as "Yung Money" has claimed that honor. He has won three of the six most recent races at the Eastern Tennessee track, and he has led 873 of the 1,000 laps in the two most recent. In doing so, he has eclipsed the 1,700 laps led mark for the track.

It's just the beginning for Larson at Bristol

How can it get any better for Larson, you may ask? Well, he's got plenty more years to add to his already impressive mark. He has made 18 Bristol starts in his Cup Series career so far. All the other legends of Bristol have made at least 29 or more.

If Larson continues to lead hundreds of laps at the track each race, he's going to be reaching new heights in terms of laps led. The sky is the limit for Larson, and on a track he loves so much. Sure, Denny Hamlin has reignited his short track prominence as of late, but there is no denying that Larson is right there, too. It is a fitting rivalry that has been building and building for years now.

It's amazing to think that Larson still has plenty more laps and plenty more races to win.