It took 7 races, but NASCAR on Fox finally fixed a lingering issue

Over the offseason, NASCAR and Xfinity strengthened their partnership by creating the new Xfinity Fastest Lap program. While Xfinity had previously sponsored the race's fastest laps, the program introduced a bonus point for the driver who runs the fastest lap in each race, similar to what Formula 1 did from 2019 to 2024.

But as many fans point out during the 2025 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, there was nothing indicating who had run the race's fastest lap up until any particular point. On the flip side, Formula 1 broadcasts always included a purple stopwatch beside the name of the driver who had run the quickest lap.

Given the fact that that fastest lap points can have a significant impact on the overall standings, and thus the playoff picture, this was seen as somewhat of a shortcoming on Fox's part.

After all, stage results, in and of themselves, are irrelevant in the grand scheme of a race. But Fox still shows them at the end of each stage, since they do have an impact on the standings and the playoff picture.

Despite early criticism, this was not fixed. And through six races, fans had sort of chalked it up to a loss.

However, that changed at Martinsville Speedway. Beginning in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at "The Paperclip", NASCAR on Fox included a blue stopwatch beside the name of the driver who had logged the fastest lap up until that point in the race.

Looks like Fox has now added a marker to signify who's set the fastest lap of the race. Similar to what The CW has been using for the Xfinity Series broadcasts.



Denny Hamlin currently has the fastest lap

Given the fact that Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin led 274 of the 400 laps around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval and also had the fastest lap designation for much of the day, there was initially some concern that perhaps Fox was just getting fancy with their leader indication, similar to what Formula 1 has done with the goofy red mark this year.

However, that blue stopwatch was indeed indicative of the fastest lap, and Hamlin became the season's first race winner to score the bonus point.

Dominant day for Denny.



In his 274 laps led today was the Xfinity #FastestLap at Martinsville Speedway. He's the first race winner to also earn the fastest lap bonus point in the NASCAR Cup Series.

