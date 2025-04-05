Top 5 drivers most likely to win NASCAR's Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host race number eight on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon: the Goodyear 400.

This race is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina, and since NASCAR reintroduced a second race at the track "Too Tough To Tame" in 2020, this one has been an instant classic almost every year.

Among the 38 drivers set to compete, who are the favorites to get the job done, and presumably build a strong notebook for the playoff opener at the "Lady in Black" in late August?

Top 5 drivers most likely to win at Darlington

1. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports (+500)

As long as Kyle Larson is competing, he is one of the favorites. He may not win every week, but not listing him in the top five would be a mistake (save for maybe at a couple superspeedways). That is particularly true at Darlington, where he has led over 1,000 laps in just 14 starts. It's a little bit surprising that he only has one win there.

T-2. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+650)

Tyler Reddick was in position to contend for the win at Darlington last spring before late contact with Chris Buescher handed the win to Brad Keselowski, at which point Reddick had led a race-high 174 laps. Prior to last year, he had recorded three top three finishes in his four most recent starts at the track.

T-2. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+650)

Ryan Blaney is still in desperate need of a great weekend to turn his season around, but it's a little bit surprising to see his odds this short this weekend. Darlington Raceway is historically one of his worst tracks. His average finish is 19.6, and he has never finished in the top five in 16 starts. He has also only led 22 laps there.

T-4. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing (+900)

For the second straight week, NASCAR is set to head to a track where Denny Hamlin has historically been the best among active drivers. And last week at Martinsville Speedway, he found victory lane. Hamlin has four wins and exactly 1,000 laps led in 25 starts at Darlington, and he has led laps at the venue in 10 straight races going back to 2020.

T-4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+900)

Darlington may not be William Byron's best track, but it's certainly not his worst. He took advantage of late chaos to win there two years ago, and when he hasn't crashed out, he has finished in the top eight in six of his seven most recent starts there. Had it not been for late contact with Joey Logano in 2020, it would be seven for seven, possibly with two wins.

Reigning race winner Keselowski of RFK Racing is listed at +2900, with teammate Buescher listed just ahead of him at +2600 after nearly winning a year ago. Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, who won the most recent race at the track in September with Stewart-Haas Racing, is listed at +1600.

Goodyear 400 coverage is set to provided live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 6.