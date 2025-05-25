Top 5 NASCAR drivers most likely to spoil Kyle Larson's 'Double' attempt

Kyle Larson is set to attempt the Memorial Day Double for the second time, first by competing in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and then by competing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last year, the weather kept Larson from actually getting to compete in the Coca-Cola 600, but this year, things are looking far more promising.

Larson, who is set to start the Indy 500 in 19th place, is listed at +1800 (ninth shortest odds) to win the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

But even though he plans to show up to Charlotte having just run 500 miles in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", his past success at 1.5-mile ovals on the Cup Series side means that he is still listed as the favorite to win the 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer Concord, North Carolina oval.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Larson at +500 to win the Coca-Cola 600, a race he dominated in 2021 and nearly won again in 2022 before a late incident.

Who are the drivers most likely to keep him from becoming the first driver to win the Coca-Cola 600 as a part of a Memorial Day Double attempt?

Top 5 drivers (not named Kyle Larson) most likely to win at Charlotte

T-1. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing (+750)

Christopher Bell is the reigning Coca-Cola 600 winner, having been ahead of the pack when the race was called due to rain a year ago. After a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway and an All-Star Race win at North Wilkesboro Speedway, he looks poised to contend again this weekend.

T-1. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+750)

Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team could use a shot in the arm following a stretch of four consecutive races in which thye've finished 14th or lower, and the Coca-Cola 600 could not have come at a better time. Reddick leads all active drivers with a 7.67 average finish at Charlotte in six starts.

T-3. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+800)

Ryan Blaney is another driver whose win total is still surprising zero in 2025, yet he has been in the mix more often than not, especially on intermediate tracks. He is the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 winner.

T-3. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+800)

Charlotte may not be William Byron's best track, but he has finished in second and third place in the Coca-Cola 600 in his two most recent starts there. Can he go one step better and start the year two-for-two in crown jewel events?

T-3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing (+800)

Capitalizing on late chaos in the 2022 race that arguably should have been won by Kyle Larson was none other than Denny Hamlin. Hamlin surprisingly has just one win in 33 starts at Charlotte, but his average finish of 12.4 is the highest among active drivers who have competed there on more than six occasions.

Full odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25.