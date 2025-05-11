Top 5 NASCAR drivers most likely to win at Kansas: Is Joey Logano back?

Among the current stretch of three consecutive points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races at 1.5-mile ovals, Kansas Speedway is unlike Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in that it is also scheduled to host a playoff race.

As a result, this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap AdventHealth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is one in which drivers and teams with championship aspirations will particularly want to excel, as the round of 12 race at the same venue could end up making or breaking their season.

After reigning champion Joey Logano of Team Penske got the job done at Texas on Sunday, who are the favorites to prevail this weekend?

Even as a three-time Kansas winner, the sportsbooks aren't sold on Logano being "back" after his Texas win, given his rough start to the 2025 season. He is listed at +1800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are the top five drivers most likely to win at Kansas. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 5 drivers most likely to win at Kansas

1. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports (+400)

Kyle Larson once again being the betting favorite at a 1.5-mile oval should surprise nobody. He is a two-time winner at Kansas and beat Chris Buescher (+2500) in last year's May race at the track in what became the closest finish in Cup Series history. After missing out on another Texas win, he will be eager to bounce back.

2. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+650)

Ryan Blaney has never been terrible at Kansas, but like we keep saying week after week, it's a bit surprising to see him listed this high. He has no wins in 20 starts at the track, and his average finish of 15.4 is only slightly above average. It also seems like nothing can go right for the No. 12 team lately.

3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing (+800)

Denny Hamlin is the active leader in Kansas victories with four, and with two wins already to his name in 2025, it's not like he has lost any pace since securing his most recent Kansas win in May 2023. His average finish there in his seven most recent starts is an impressive 3.86, and after an engine issue prevented him from showing his true speed at Texas, he too is eager to bounce back.

T-4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+900)

Like Ryan Blaney, William Byron doesn't have any victories at Kansas to his name, with an average finish of 13.9 in 14 starts, but after finishing in third place there in 2023 and second there in 2024, perhaps he is due for a breakthrough. He was the top finishing playoff driver there in September, as non-playoff driver Ross Chastain (+2000) took the checkered flag in an upset.

T-4. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+900)

Toyota seemingly lost their stranglehold on Kansas last year, and that bit Tyler Reddick more than anybody, as he was unable to finish higher than 20th place in two starts. But he is a former Kansas winner, and believe it or not, he led more laps in each of his two starts there last year than he did when he won in September 2023. The No. 45 team also seems to be due for a breakthrough.

Full odds can be found here. Odds and availability are subject to change.

A full starting lineup can also be found here.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 11. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!