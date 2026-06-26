Trackhouse driver out after eventful NASCAR Cup race

For the first time since four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2025 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing team brought back "PROJECT91" this past weekend on Naval Base Coronado.

The No. 91 Chevrolet was announced in 2022 as a way to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete in select races in the Cup Series, and the latest driver to take advantage of the opportunity was former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen.

It was a mixed bag for Trackhouse on Sunday, as favorites Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen were both taken out in an early wreck after combining to lead 15 of the first 31 laps around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course.

Ross Chastain, on the other hand, finished in seventh place, one of his best results of what has been a massively disappointing 2026 season.

Then there was Magnussen, whose entire race was a bit of a mixed bag.

He finished 27th after starting 21st, but he displayed his road racing prowess by running the race's fastest lap. He also got the full NASCAR experience with his on-track (and later off-track) dispute with Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson. All in all, he did not rule out future Cup Series opportunities, should they come his way.

Kevin Magnussen out after San Diego debut

But if he does get another opportunity to compete at NASCAR's top level, it will not come this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Trackhouse Racing plan to run only their three full-time entries in Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California. None of their drivers are currently inside the provisional 16-driver playoff picture.

In fact, there are not any non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list this weekend, after three ran the Coronado race.

Corey Heim earned his first career Cup Series victory behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing, and Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 84 Toyota for the Legacy Motor Club team he owns, finishing just behind Magnussen in 28th.

Neither driver nor car will compete in Sunday's Cup race at Sonoma, which is set to be the first race since the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in mid-March to feature only the 36 chartered cars.

As of now, Trackhouse Racing do not have any further plans to run the No. 91 Chevrolet this year.

TNT's live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Don't miss the fourth and final non-oval race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season from Sonoma Raceway!