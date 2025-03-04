Two Hendrick drivers returning to Spire Motorsports after missing 2024

Spire Motorsports announced that two of Hendrick Motorsports' four NASCAR Cup Series drivers, 2021 champion Kyle Larson and two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron, are set to return to their Truck Series team this year.

Larson won his one and only Truck Series start for Spire Motorsports back in 2023, when he drove the No. 7 Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He is set to get behind the wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, March 21 and the Weather Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11.

Byron won his one and only Truck Series start for Spire Motorsports as well, but his came back in 2022 at Martinsville Speedway when he drove the No. 7 Chevrolet to victory lane. He is set to return to the same venue, driving the No. 07 Chevrolet in the Long John Silver's 200 on Friday, March 28.

Byron also competed in three Truck Series races for Kyle Busch Motorsports, which sold their assets to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season, in 2023. He competed at Bristol in the dirt race, Darlington Raceway, and North Wilkesboro.

Spire Motorsports' NASCAR Truck Series lineup coming together

Spire Motorsports currently run the No. 71 Chevrolet and the No. 77 Chevrolet full-time for Rajah Caruth and Andres Perez de Lara, respectively, and they field both the No. 7 Chevrolet and the No. 07 Chevrolet full-time, but for a number of drivers.

Other confirmed drivers of the No. 07 Chevrolet this season include Michael McDowell (two races), who joined Spire Motorsports from Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series over the offseason, and Kyle Busch (three races), who competes for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series.

Busch is also set to drive the No. 7 truck in two races, and Spire Motorsports Cup Series driver Justin Haley, who was effectively traded to the team from Rick Ware Racing before the 2024 season ended, is set to drive it in one. Corey Day is also set to drive the truck in eight races.

The confirmations of Larson and Byron mean that the No. 07 Chevrolet now needs a driver for 17 of the remaining 23 races on the schedule. The No. 7 Chevrolet still needs a driver for 14 events.