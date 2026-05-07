Two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers replaced for Watkins Glen NASCAR race

Two of Joe Gibbs Racing's four full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers occupied the two part-time Tricon Garage seats in this past weekend's Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

William Sawalich, who is 11th in O'Reilly Series points with a win at Rockingham Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 17th in what was his second Truck Series start of the year and first behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota. He placed 10th at Darlington Raceway back in March behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota.

Brandon Jones, who is fifth in O'Reilly Series points with two runner-up finishes behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota, finished fourth in what was his first Truck Series start of the year in the No. 1 truck.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers replaced at Watkins Glen

Jones has no more Truck Series starts lined up for 2026, while Sawalich is set return to the No. 5 entry for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But for this weekend's road course race at Watkins Glen International, both have been replaced.

Adam Andretti is set to make his fourth start of the Truck Series season in the No. 5 Toyota, while Brent Crews, who is a full-time teammate to Sawalich and Jones in the O'Reilly Series, is set to make his first start of the year in the No. 1 Toyota.

Andretti's top finish in three starts this year, which were also the first three starts of his Truck Series career, is 12th in the series' inaugural street course race in St. Petersburg, Florida. Crews' career-best finish in 10 starts, all in 2025, is a runner-up effort at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen this Friday, May 8, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the road course!