Two NASCAR drivers, including Joey Logano, penalized after Bristol qualifying

Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek and Team Penske's Joey Logano are being sent to the rear of the field for the start of Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nemechek initially qualified 32nd in the 39-car field for this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, while Logano qualified all the way back in 38th due to his crash. Both are being sent to the rear after unapproved adjustments were made following the qualifying session.

Because of how "to the rear" penalties work, Logano's starting position isn't set to change, as drivers are merely sent to the tail end of their respective lane. Nemechek is set to drop from the outside of row 16 back to row 18, just ahead of Logano, meaning that he is now set to start in 36th.

The two drivers who initially qualified between Nemechek and Logano, Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, have each moved up a row. Nobody on the inside row was affected by the pre-race penalties.

Here is an updated starting lineup for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!