Two NASCAR drivers, including Joey Logano, penalized after Bristol qualifying

Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek and Team Penske's Joey Logano are being sent to the rear of the field for the start of Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Nemechek initially qualified 32nd in the 39-car field for this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, while Logano qualified all the way back in 38th due to his crash. Both are being sent to the rear after unapproved adjustments were made following the qualifying session.
Because of how "to the rear" penalties work, Logano's starting position isn't set to change, as drivers are merely sent to the tail end of their respective lane. Nemechek is set to drop from the outside of row 16 back to row 18, just ahead of Logano, meaning that he is now set to start in 36th.
The two drivers who initially qualified between Nemechek and Logano, Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, have each moved up a row. Nobody on the inside row was affected by the pre-race penalties.
Here is an updated starting lineup for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!