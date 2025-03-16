Two NASCAR Cup drivers penalized after Las Vegas qualifying

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is aiming to become the first driver to win four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007, as he is set to enter Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway coming off of wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix Raceway.

He initially qualified in 13th place for the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval, but he will have to start at the back after the No. 20 team changed a throttle body.

Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek, another Toyota driver, was issued the same penalty, as the No. 42 team also changed a throttle body. He initially qualified in 30th place and is set to join Bell on the back row to take the green flag.

Because of how "to the rear" penalties work in the Cup Series, drivers penalized pre-race simply drop to the tail end of their lane.

As a result, everybody who was set to start behind Bell on the inside lane is set to move up one row, meaning that the driver who qualified 15th is now technically set to start above the driver who qualified 14th.

Every driver who qualified on the outside lane behind Nemechek is set to move up a row as well.

Here is an updated Pennzoil 400 starting lineup at Las Vegas.

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



5th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



16th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



19th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



20th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



23rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



24th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



27th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



28th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



29th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



34th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

