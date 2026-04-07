Ty Gibbs is becoming exactly who NASCAR fans don't want him to be

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs has been one of the most hated drivers in NASCAR for years, dating back to his ARCA Menards Series feuds with Corey Heim.

That remained true during his time in the Xfinity Series, and while he managed to keep himself out of the spotlight during his first few seasons at the Cup level, that has become true again in 2026 amid the team's lawsuit against ex-crew chief Chris Gabehart.

One thing for which Gibbs, who is often labeled a silver spoon brat and a "nepo baby", has been criticized is the fact that he still hasn't won a race in top-tier equipment, despite the fact that his teammates have had incredible levels of success during his three-plus years behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota.

His three current teammates all won multiple races in 2025 alone, and newcomer Chase Briscoe even joined Denny Hamlin in the Championship 4, a round for which Christopher Bell also arguably should have qualified since he was the top playoff scorer entering the season finale.

Ty Gibbs finally coming into his own

But in 2026, Gibbs appears to be taking a step forward. Aside from the two superspeedway races to open up the season, he has yet to finish lower than sixth place, and he finds himself sixth in the point standings, placing him ahead of both Bell and Briscoe.

Of course, Gibbs has shown promise before at the Cup level, recording four straight top 10 finishes early on during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, so we're not still sure if it's a matter of "if" or "when" he gets his first win.

He could just as easily go cold like he did in 2024 with five straight finishes of 30th or worse, or in 2025 with five straight finishes of 22nd or worse – and a failure to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.

But he is currently riding the best stretch of his career. In all of 2025, he only had five top six finishes, and he matched that tally in the month of March alone.

Some fans have argued that Gibbs' personality would be fine if he were actually winning races, rather than supposedly wasting a top ride with a smug, arrogant attitude. However, it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't be criticized even more if he actually were to start winning.

That's how it usually works, and that reaction is usually multiple when it comes to a so-called "nepo baby". But doesn't the sport always need a good villain?

Bristol Motor Speedway is historically one of Gibbs' best tracks, and it is scheduled to host this Sunday's Food City 500. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from the "Last Great Colosseum" starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!