Ty Gibbs replacement confirmed at Joe Gibbs Racing

After running eight races in 2023 and six more in 2024, 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, who now competes full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series, only had one Xfinity Series race scheduled for 2025, and he made that start this past weekend at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Gibbs drove the No. 19 Toyota to a 14th place finish in the Xfinity Series' first race in Mexico since 2008, and he became the sixth driver to drive the No. 19 car, also known as the Joe Gibbs Racing "star car", through the first 15 races of the 2025 season.

There is still a chance that Gibbs could make additional starts later this season, as the No. 19 Toyota still needs a driver for 10 of the remaining 21 races on the schedule, but he will not compete this coming weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Ty Gibbs replacement confirmed for Pocono

Justin Bonsignore, who has a nine-race deal to drive the No. 19 Toyota this year, is set to make his fifth start of the season in Saturday's 100-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Bonsignore's best finish through four starts so far this year is a 16th place effort at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also finished in 17th at Bristol Motor Speedway and 25th at Daytona International Speedway. He was disqualified from 36th at Rockingham Speedway.

Next weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is the first of the 10 remaining races on this year's scheduled for which the No. 19 Toyota is still without a confirmed driver.

Other than the six drivers who have already driven the car this year, the only other remaining driver confirmed by the team for 2025 is Jack Perkins, who is set to make his Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30.

Aside from Bonsignore and Gibbs, the other four drivers to drive the "star car" this year include Aric Almirola, Riley Herbst, Christopher Bell, and most recently Chase Briscoe.

Tune in to the CW Network at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 21 for the live broadcast of the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 from Pocono Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!