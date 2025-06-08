Tyler Reddick penalized by NASCAR ahead of Michigan race

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick initially qualified 12th for Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, a race he won last yearin August en route to claiming his first NASCAR Cup Series regular season title. But he will not actually get to start there.
As a result of the fact that the No. 45 team have changed the splitter extensions on the No. 45 Toyota after an issue in practice on Saturday, Reddick is set to drop to the rear of the field.
He is now set to start this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan in 36th (last) place, at the tail end of the outside lane.
Because of how "to the rear" penalties work in NASCAR, only the drivers who had been slated to line up behind Reddick on the outside lane are set to move up, each by one row. The drivers on the inside lane are unaffected.
For example, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney qualified 13th, and he is still set to start there, while Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who qualified 14th, is now set to move up to the sixth row and start 12th as a result of Reddick's penalty.
Here's an updated look at the FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup.
Updated NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
14th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon.