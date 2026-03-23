Tyler Reddick ties obscure NASCAR record nobody even knew about

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick became just the sixth driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the first two races of a season when he won at both Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) to open up 2026.

He then became the first driver in the 78-year history of the series to win each of a season's first three races when he added a third victory at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

That win streak set up Reddick to make more history, provided he won again at any point in the near future, and he did exactly that in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Tyler Reddick makes more NASCAR history at Darlington

After finishing eighth at Phoenix Raceway and 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota ended his two-race win drought with a dominant performance at the "Lady in Black", overcoming multiple issues after starting on pole to win the 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval, following a late pass for the lead on RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski.

As a result, Reddick tied the record for the most victories through the first six races of a Cup Series season with four. Only Dale Earnhardt in 1987 and Bill Elliott in 1992 had ever pulled that off.

Tyler Reddick wins at Darlington, becoming the 3rd driver in Cup Series history to win four of the first six races in a season:



Tyler Reddick - 2026

Bill Elliott - 1992

Dale Earnhardt - 1987 pic.twitter.com/SQPRG2h3yX — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) March 22, 2026

After becoming the first driver to win the first three races of a season, Reddick naturally tied the record for the most wins through four races as well, even with his P8 finish at Phoenix.

Reddick did not, however, tie the record for the most wins through five races. Elliott actually won four out of five, not just four out of six, as he won each of the 1992 season's second, third, fourth, and fifth races; it was eventual champion Alan Kulwicki who won race number six.

A win at Martinsville Speedway this coming weekend for Reddick would not break the record for the most wins through seven races either; it would tie Earnhardt's record from 1987.

After Elliott opened up the 1987 season by winning the Daytona 500, Earnhardt won six of the next seven races, giving him six wins in eight races. Reddick cannot break that record this year, although he can tie it with wins at Martinsville and Bristol Motor Speedway.

He can, however, become the first driver to win seven of a season's first nine races if he manages to win at Martinsville, Bristol, and Kansas Speedway to extend his win streak to four.

It's unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

Sunday's Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!