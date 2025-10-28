William Byron quietly pulled off a NASCAR playoff first at Martinsville

Another dramatic elimination race at Martinsville Speedway took place on Sunday, as William Byron and Ryan Blaney battled for the win and a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Despite a strong drive to the front from a 31st place starting spot and a second-best 177 laps led to Byron's career-high 304, Blaney was unable to complete the three-peat in the Martinsville cutoff race, as Byron moved him out of the way to reclaim the top spot with 43 laps to go.

A late caution bunched the field back up for an 11-lap dash to the checkered flag, but Byron was too strong and drove away for his third career win at Martinsville to complete one of the best drives, if not the best drive, of his career. It was a dominant showing from Byron, but the road getting there was certainly bumpy.

Byron scored the second-most stage points at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to start the round of 8, but he finished 36th after a bizarre run-in with Ty Dillon.

One week later, he and the entire Hendrick Motorsports organization let a golden opportunity slip away at Talladega Superspeedway after Byron shared the front row for the overtime restart with teammate Kyle Larson, only for both to finish outside the top 20.

His win-and-in at Martinsville was the latest example of a walk-off winner emerging from the round of 8 cutoff race. It was not only a superb drive from Byron as he searches for his first Cup Series title, but he made some playoff history in the process.

William Byron accomplished a playoff first at Martinsville

Byron's win not only locked him into the championship race at Phoenix, but it also made some history. Byron became the first Cup Series driver to start on pole, sweep the stages, and win a playoff race, plus he also tacked on an additional point for recording the fastest lap in the race.

Byron also had the fastest lap today.



The rare 61-point day https://t.co/RhOv3373Sq — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) October 26, 2025

He also became the first driver to win at Martinsville from the pole since Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson in 2013, per Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch.

.@WilliamByron is the first driver to win at Martinsville from the pole since Jimmie Johnson in 2013#NASCAR #Xfinity500 — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneCPT) October 26, 2025

Byron has finished outside the top 10 in six of the nine playoff races, but he has been one of the most consistent drivers all season with three wins, 11 top five finishes, and 16 top 10 finishes.

It took Byron all the way until early August at Iowa Speedway to earn his second win of the season after claiming his second straight Daytona 500 in February, but it was not for a lack of speed. It is clear heading to Phoenix that the No. 24 team is hitting its stride at the right time and putting its best foot forward with the title on the line.

Larson won the most recent title for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, the final season before the inception of the Next Gen car. With Team Penske's quest for a four-peat officially over after Joey Logano and Blaney were eliminated at Martinsville, the door is wide open for someone else to step up.

After his historic clinic at Martinsville, it could be Byron's time at Phoenix as he looks to win the first championship for the No. 24 since Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon won his fourth in 2001.