1 NASCAR Cup driver changes teams before the 2026 season

Just one of the 36 full-time drivers who competed full-time during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is not back to compete full-time in 2026, and his replacement is the one and only driver who has actually switched teams from one season to the next.

Connor Zilisch is set to replace Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing, albeit behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet, rather than the No. 99 Chevrolet, following a 10-win season in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports.

Former No. 88 driver Shane van Gisbergen is set to use the No. 97 for his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in 2026.

Daniel Suarez moves from Trackhouse to Spire

Suarez has moved on to Spire Motorsports, making him the only full-time driver to switch teams from 2025 to 2026. He has replaced Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet, making Haley the lone full-time driver from 2025 who will not be back in 2026.

Haley has since realigned with Kaulig Racing, where he had spent a total of five full seasons in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (2019 to 2021) and the Cup Series (2022 and 2023), as a part of their new Ram Trucks program in the Truck Series. He finished 22nd in Friday night's season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

As a for Suarez, he joins a Spire Motorsports lineup that also consists of Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar. Spire Motorsports have been on an upward trajectory in recent years, yet they still haven't won a race since Haley's massive upset victory at Daytona in July 2019.

Suarez owns two career victories, both during his five seasons with Trackhouse Racing, ahead of his 10th full season in the Cup Series. He won at Sonoma Raceway in June 2022 and Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway) in February 2024.

The 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to open up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, February 15, with Fox set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and be sure to catch all of the action!