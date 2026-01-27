Beyond the Flag
15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Clash after latest announcement

The entry list for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium appears to be set at 38 cars.
ByAsher Fair|
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR Cup Series
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR Cup Series | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, announced that they plan to enter the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum in this coming weekend's preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Aside from the 36 full-time chartered entries, the No. 66 Ford is the second car to be confirmed as a part of this event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina venue.

The other is the No. 50 Chevrolet, which is set to be entered by Team AmeriVet for Bowman Gray Stadium icon Burt Myers. Team AmeriVet also fielded the No. 50 car for Myers a year ago. Garage 66 fielded the No. 66 car in 2025, but for Garrett Smithley.

The only other part-time car on 2025's Clash entry list was Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford for Tim Brown, but that car has not been announced for this year's running.

Assuming no further changes, the Clash entry list features a total of 38 cars and drivers, meaning that 15 will ultimately fail to qualify for the main event.

Before we get into the specifics of the format, here is a full list of those 38.

Projected NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray Stadium

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Team AmeriVet

No. 50 Chevrolet

Burt Myers

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Chad Finchum

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 Toyota

Jimmie Johnson

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

Note that Corey LaJoie, not Brad Keselowski, is set to drive the No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing, as Keselowski continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered in mid-December.

These drivers are set to be split up into three groups for practice, and each group is set to get three practice sessions. The third session is effectively set to be treated like the qualifying session, with those speeds ultimately used to line up the drivers into four heat races (two with 10 drivers, two with nine).

The top five drivers in each of the four 25-lap heat races lock into the 200-lap main event, while the 18 drivers who fail to do so are relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. The top two finishers of that race are also set to advance to the main event.

A 23rd driver is set to be added to the main event based on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Of the 16 drivers who don't qualify either via a heat race or the Last Chance Qualifier, the driver highest in the 2025 standings is still locked in.

This effectively means that, no matter what happens, Kyle Larson is already locked into the Clash, since he won the 2025 championship.

In 2025, the three part-time cars all failed to qualify for the main event, along with 13 full-time drivers. Which 15 drivers won't get in this time around?

Practice and qualifying are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 31, followed by the heat races, also on Fox Sports 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Last Chance Qualifier is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, followed by the Cook Out Clash, also on Fox, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

