15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Clash after latest announcement

Garage 66, the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, announced that they plan to enter the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum in this coming weekend's preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Aside from the 36 full-time chartered entries, the No. 66 Ford is the second car to be confirmed as a part of this event at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina venue.
The other is the No. 50 Chevrolet, which is set to be entered by Team AmeriVet for Bowman Gray Stadium icon Burt Myers. Team AmeriVet also fielded the No. 50 car for Myers a year ago. Garage 66 fielded the No. 66 car in 2025, but for Garrett Smithley.
The only other part-time car on 2025's Clash entry list was Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford for Tim Brown, but that car has not been announced for this year's running.
Assuming no further changes, the Clash entry list features a total of 38 cars and drivers, meaning that 15 will ultimately fail to qualify for the main event.
Before we get into the specifics of the format, here is a full list of those 38.
Projected NASCAR Clash entry list at Bowman Gray Stadium
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Corey LaJoie
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Team AmeriVet
No. 50 Chevrolet
Burt Myers
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford
Chad Finchum
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Legacy Motor Club
No. 84 Toyota
Jimmie Johnson
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
Note that Corey LaJoie, not Brad Keselowski, is set to drive the No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing, as Keselowski continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered in mid-December.
These drivers are set to be split up into three groups for practice, and each group is set to get three practice sessions. The third session is effectively set to be treated like the qualifying session, with those speeds ultimately used to line up the drivers into four heat races (two with 10 drivers, two with nine).
The top five drivers in each of the four 25-lap heat races lock into the 200-lap main event, while the 18 drivers who fail to do so are relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. The top two finishers of that race are also set to advance to the main event.
A 23rd driver is set to be added to the main event based on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings. Of the 16 drivers who don't qualify either via a heat race or the Last Chance Qualifier, the driver highest in the 2025 standings is still locked in.
This effectively means that, no matter what happens, Kyle Larson is already locked into the Clash, since he won the 2025 championship.
In 2025, the three part-time cars all failed to qualify for the main event, along with 13 full-time drivers. Which 15 drivers won't get in this time around?
Practice and qualifying are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 31, followed by the heat races, also on Fox Sports 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Last Chance Qualifier is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, followed by the Cook Out Clash, also on Fox, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!