15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Due to all of the snow-related postponements that have resulted in Saturday's and Sunday's action being pushed back all the way to Wednesday, the initial round of Cook Out Clash qualifying at Bowman Gray Stadium was based on speeds, not heat races.

Drivers were split up into three qualifying groups (two subgroups each), and the top 20 drivers on speed and speed alone locked themselves into the 200-lap main event around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The four 25-lap heat races, from which 20 drivers (five from each) were initially set to qualify, were scrapped. The remaining 18 drivers were relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, from which the top two finishers would be awarded spots in the Clash.

The 23rd and final spot in the Clash is awarded to the driver who finished highest in the 2025 point standings, among those who are unable to qualify via qualifying or the Last Chance Qualifier.

15 drivers to miss the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is the highest driver from the 2025 standings who did not lock himself in via the qualifying session, so he is locked into the main event either way.

All things considered, 15 drivers will be left on the outside looking in and will not successfully manage to qualify for NASCAR's preseason exhibition race.

NOTE: The Last Chance Qualifier is still ongoing. Two of the 17 drivers listed will qualify.

Team Car Driver Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Corey LaJoie Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Team AmeriVet No. 50 Chevrolet Burt Myers Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Garage 66 No. 66 Ford Chad Finchum Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell

If Bowman manages to qualify for the race with a top two finish in the Last Chance Qualifier, Austin Cindric would be awarded the points provisional. If both finish in the top two, the 23rd spot would go to Josh Berry.

A full Last Chance Qualifier starting lineup can be found here.

Tune in to Fox for live coverage of the Cook Out Clash beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, following the Last Chance Qualifier at 4:30 p.m. ET.