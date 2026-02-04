Beyond the Flag
15 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

There are 15 drivers who will fail to qualify for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series preseason exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.
ByAsher Fair|
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Due to all of the snow-related postponements that have resulted in Saturday's and Sunday's action being pushed back all the way to Wednesday, the initial round of Cook Out Clash qualifying at Bowman Gray Stadium was based on speeds, not heat races.

Drivers were split up into three qualifying groups (two subgroups each), and the top 20 drivers on speed and speed alone locked themselves into the 200-lap main event around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The four 25-lap heat races, from which 20 drivers (five from each) were initially set to qualify, were scrapped. The remaining 18 drivers were relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, from which the top two finishers would be awarded spots in the Clash.

The 23rd and final spot in the Clash is awarded to the driver who finished highest in the 2025 point standings, among those who are unable to qualify via qualifying or the Last Chance Qualifier.

15 drivers to miss the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is the highest driver from the 2025 standings who did not lock himself in via the qualifying session, so he is locked into the main event either way.

All things considered, 15 drivers will be left on the outside looking in and will not successfully manage to qualify for NASCAR's preseason exhibition race.

NOTE: The Last Chance Qualifier is still ongoing. Two of the 17 drivers listed will qualify.

Team

Car

Driver

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Team AmeriVet

No. 50 Chevrolet

Burt Myers

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Chad Finchum

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

If Bowman manages to qualify for the race with a top two finish in the Last Chance Qualifier, Austin Cindric would be awarded the points provisional. If both finish in the top two, the 23rd spot would go to Josh Berry.

A full Last Chance Qualifier starting lineup can be found here.

Tune in to Fox for live coverage of the Cook Out Clash beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, following the Last Chance Qualifier at 4:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not yet had the chance to do so!

