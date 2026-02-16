20-year NASCAR Cup Series streak comes to a screeching halt at Daytona

There weren't many changes to the NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup from the 2025 to the 2026 season, but the changes that were made were signifcant.

Connor Zilisch has replaced Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing after spending the year with JR Motorsports' Xfinity Series team, and Suarez has moved to Spire Motorsports to replace Justin Haley.

Haley is the only full-time Cup driver from 2025 who is no longer competing full-time in the Cup Series in 2026, as he has dropped down to the Truck Series with Kaulig Racing, reuniting him with the team he drove for in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series from 2019 to 2023.

But Zilisch isn't driving Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet in 2026.

Instead, the rookie is using the No. 88 Chevrolet that was used by Shane van Gisbergen in 2025. The No. 88 hadn't been used full-time since Alex Bowman drove it at Hendrick Motorsports in 2020.

The No. 99 shifted back over to RFK Racing, where it hadn't been used since 2016, for their Daytona 500 one-off entry for Corey LaJoie, although he failed to qualify. Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, has reverted to the number he used in Australian Supercars (and during the 2024 Xfinity Series season): No. 97.

As a result, the 2026 season is the first season since 2005 to see a No. 97 in the full-time Cup Series lineup.

The No. 97 is also a former Roush Racing number. Kurt Busch took over behind the wheel of the No. 97 Ford late in the 2000 season, and he drove the car until the antepenultimate race of the 2005 season.

For the final two races of the year, after Busch was cited for reckless driving and became "belligerent with Maricopa County (Arizona) sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop", Kenny Wallace filled in for him at Phoenix Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Prior to 2026, the No. 97 hadn't been used in the Cup Series in any capacity since the 2018 season, when Obaika Racing entered the No. 97 Toyota for Tanner Berrhill at Phoenix and Homestead. David Starr also drove the car at Texas Motor Speedway after failing to qualify at Talladega Superspeedway.

Between 2005 and 2018, appearances for the No. 97 entry were few and far between. Jeff Fuller, who failed to qualify the No. 97 Toyota for NEMCO Motorsports for the 2010 Daytona 500, drove the same car later in the year at Talladega.

Kevin Conway drove the same car for the same team twice at Daytona and twice at Talladega in 2011, though his qualifying attempt for the Daytona 500 was unsuccessful.

Bill Elliott got behind the wheel at Talladega and Daytona the following year after failing to qualify for the Daytona 500, before Timmy Hill made a start at Talladega.