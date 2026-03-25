3 biggest winners (and 3 biggest losers) of F1's surprise break

The ongoing political tension in the Middle East has predictably led to the cancelations of both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, without any option for postponement.

The two races were scheduled to be held in April, but now the entire month will be without racing, as neither event was replaced.

Five weeks without Formula 1 could be a challenge for the fans, but for teams and drivers, it will definitely vary. Some may be glad that two races have essentially been removed from the calendar, while some may look back in December wishing there were two more races.

Here are the three biggest winners and losers of the five-week break.

3 biggest winners of F1's break

Ferrari

Ferrari have presented a strong car with the SF-26, as both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are competitive every race weekend. The Mercedes engine compression ratio seems to be the biggest factor in preventing a Ferrari driver from notching a race win, and having two fewer races should prevent their deficit from growing.

Aston Martin

Both of Aston Martin’s drivers have been struggling with extreme vibrations, coupled with the fear of nerve damage. The team will take the five-week break to potentially alleviate some of their issues, and Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are probably thankful to not have to face those difficult conditions.

Williams

The FW48 has fallen significantly behind schedule, from the winter break through the preseason and now into the 2026 season. James Vowles and his technical staff will undoubtedly be working to reduce the car’s weight to improve its performance. Williams are in dire need of improvement, as the general expectation was that they would build upon their strong 2025 season.

3 biggest losers of F1's break

Mercedes

Mercedes will likely have to decrease their compression ratio back to 16:1 by early June, in accordance with expected updates to the regulations. As a result, it will certainly cost them a few tenths of a second per lap. With two fewer races until that time, the inability to increase their gap over Ferrari in the constructor championship could hurt them when it comes time to crown the champions.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen has been frustrated with how the season has started for himself and Red Bull. With a shift towards manufacturing in-house engines in partnership with Ford, the result has been disappointing. The team’s main concern is that they now lose out on opportunities to implement upgrades and assess their performance.

Cadillac

Cadillac must be commended for starting off quite well for a new team. Additionally, having so much experience between Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be extremely valuable toward developing their car further. But in a season during which learning the ropes and making progress are the team’s main focus, a two-race reduction will slightly hinder that goal.

Nevertheless, the cancelation of two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will leave F1 without any races for five weeks following this Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix. The time off will be of great benefit for a few teams in particular, but it will also hurt three others.