3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second road course race of the 2026 season this weekend at Watkins Glen International. The season's first road course race took place at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in early March.

There are 38 cars on the entry list for Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at the Glen, which has been extended from 90 to 100 laps for this season, around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York, meaning that all cars are locked into the race.

There are two non-chartered (open) cars among those 38, just as there were for this past weekend's oval race at Texas Motor Speedway. However, a total of three lineup changes have been made since the Texas race.

3 lineup changes confirmed for Watkins Glen

The No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford is back on the entry list for the third consecutive race, but after Chad Finchum ran it at Talladega Superspeedway and Texas, Josh Bilicki is set to make his first start of the 2026 season this weekend.

The other open car that competed at Texas was the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which was driven by Corey Heim, but that car is not entered this weekend

Instead, the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet is set to make its first road course appearance of the year, and with Katherine Legge behind the wheel for the first time since 2025. The car was most recently entered at Talladega for Daniel Dye.

Live coverage of the Go Bowling at the Glen is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the 2026 season's second road course race!