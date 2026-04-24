Live Fast Motorsports have undergone a number of changes since entering the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, including changes in the ownership group, a switch from Ford to Chevrolet after the 2022 season, and a sale of their charter after the 2023 season, resulting in the team becoming only a part-time operation for the 2024 season and beyond.

But one thing has remained the same: team co-owner B.J. McLeod has competed in every single superspeedway race behind the wheel of the No. 78 car since the team entered the sport five years ago.

That track record includes two races at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, with the only "exceptions" being his two Daytona 500 DNQs in 2024 and 2025, when he still ran the Duel races. He successfully qualified for this year's Daytona 500, marking his first official appearance in the "Great American Race" since the charter sale.

That track record also includes the two races at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, following the post-2021 repave which effectively turned the track into a mini-Daytona/Talladega. He also ran this year's February Atlanta race.

It's good for a total of 30 superspeedway appearances out of 30 possible opportunities thus far. But this weekend, that streak is set to come to an end.

B.J. McLeod replaced for Talladega NASCAR Cup race

The No. 78 Chevrolet is on the entry list for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but it is Daniel Dye who is set to make his Cup Series debut in the car, provided he can successfully qualify.

There are five non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, and only four can race.

So Dye needs to beat at least one of Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Beard Motorsports' Casey Mears, or Garage 66's Chad Finchum to qualify for the race.

Dye recently left Kaulig Racing's Craftsman Truck Series team, where he had been a full-time driver prior to his indefinite suspension from both the team and NASCAR. He has since been reinstated.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from NASCAR's biggest oval!