3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Chicagoland

For just the second time in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season and notably the first since mid-March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a race featured exclusively chartered cars this past weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

But this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, three non-chartered (open) cars are on the entry list, along with the 36 chartered entries.

Sunday's 267-lap eero 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval is set to mark Chicagoland's first Cup race since 2019.

3 lineup changes confirmed for Chicagoland

NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for fifth time this season and the first time since early June, when J.J. Yeley finished 21st at Michigan International Speedway, one position shy of the team's best-ever result. Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 for the fourth time in 2026 this weekend, although it's only set to mark his third start of the year, as he failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the first time since late May, when Chad Finchum matched his career-best and the team's season-best result with a 28th place effort at Nashville Superspeedway.

But it won't be Finchum behind the wheel of the No. 66 car this weekend, with Josh Bilicki set to return for his second start of the season. He also competed in the May race at Watkins Glen International and finsihed 34th.

UPDATE: Garage 66 have withdrawn from the race, meaning there are just two open cars on the entry list.

Last but not least, 23XI Racing are set to field the No. 67 Toyota for the seventh time this year, and once again for Corey Heim. Heim won in only his 13th career start, 10th with 23XI Racing, in his most recent race on Naval Base Coronado two weekends ago.

With three open cars on the entry list and thus 39 total cars on it, all entries are locked into the race.

Tune in to TNT at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 5 for the live broadcast of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway. Don't miss the second race of NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge tournament!