4 NASCAR Cup cars unlikely returning for the 2026 Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, which is now just over a month and a half away, is slowly but surely coming together.

In addition to the 36 chartered cars that are locked into the 68th running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, three non-chartered (open) cars have also been confirmed.

Justin Allgaier is set to drive the No. 40 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, B.J. McLeod is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports, and Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club.

There are four spots open in the 40-car field, though that number could be increased to five if somebody (likely Johnson) is granted a world-class driver provisional and does not manage to successfully qualify either on speed or his Duel result.

Regardless, there will likely be multiple drivers sent home from the Duel races disappointed, as there are still expected to be five more cars added to the entry list between now and February, setting up a battle between eight drivers for either four or five spots. However, four cars once considered potential entries will likely not be a part of that battle.

Here's a look at four possible Daytona 500 entries that are unlikely to return in 2026.

No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

For the first time since 2023, Trackhouse Racing brought back their PROJECT91 program for the 2025 Daytona 500, fielding the No. 91 Chevrolet for Helio Castroneves. Castroneves locked into the race via the world-class driver provisional, making the Daytona 500 the first since 1993 to feature exactly 41 cars.

PROJECT91 did not return for the rest of the 2025 season, and it is unlikely to be back for the season opener next year, as the Justin Marks-owned team aim to place full focus on their three-car full-time lineup.

No. 01/No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Rick Ware Racing expanded to two cars for four races in 2025, each race for Corey LaJoie as he drove the No. 01 Ford. That schedule included the Daytona 500 and two other superspeedway races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, plus the spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It did not include any races during the second half of the season.

A second entry has not been completely ruled out by the team for 2026, but it is unlikely to make an appearance at Daytona, ever after LaJoie was competitive and led laps in 2025.

No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Team AmeriVet (formerly The Money Team Racing) have quietly competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for four consecutive years, though they have not competed in the Daytona 500 since over a year before their 2024 rebrand.

This underdog team still managed to qualify for the race in both of their previous attempts back in 2022 and 2023, but they are unlikely to make a third attempt this coming February.

No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

Tricon Garage did what JR Motorsports did in 2025 by moving up to the Cup Series for the first time and making their debut in the Daytona 500. They did so with Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 56 Toyota. but Truex is not expected back in 2026.

Additionally, Corey Heim, who won the Truck Series championship for the team in 2025, is expected to run a fourth 23XI Racing entry, so a Tricon Garage return for the "Great American Race" has been all but ruled out.

Expected Daytona 500 entry list additions: No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

Single-car qualifying for the 68th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, followed by the two Duel qualifying races on Thursday, February 12. Fox's live coverage of the race itself is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15.