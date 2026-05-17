4 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Dover All-Star Race

In NASCAR, this year's criteria for participating in the All-Star Race include "are you a NASCAR Cup Series driver?", and "do you have a pulse?"

All 36 full-time drivers are set to start Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover Motor Speedway oval in Dover, Delaware, although after the first two 75-lap segments, 10 of those 36 drivers are set to be eliminated. Of those 36, 19 are already locked into the third and final 200-lap segment.

There is no more All-Star Open, and a full format explanation can be found here.

Four of the 36 drivers set to start the race are set to drop to the rear of the field before segment one, although two of them were slated to start there anyway after Saturday's qualifying session.

Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger was set to be on the back row after not making a qualifying attempt on Saturday, while Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez was set to start last after his qualifying crash.

Two others are set to join them at the back of the field, with Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer set to drop to the rear of the outside lane due to unapproved adjustments, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware set to drop to the rear of the inside lane due to the same.

Custer had been set to start on the 11th row in 22nd, while Ware had been set to start on the 12th row in 23rd. They are now set to share row 17, with Custer on the outside in 34th and Ware on the inside in 33rd.

All drivers, save for Suarez, who had been set to line up on the outside lane behind Custer are now set to move up by one row. All drivers, save for Allmendinger, who had been set to line up on the inside lane behind Ware are also now set to move up by one row.

Here's an updated look at the starting lineup for Sunday's race.

Dover NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 3 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 11 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 28 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 1:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the "Monster Mile"!