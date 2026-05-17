4 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Dover All-Star Race

In NASCAR, this year's criteria for participating in the All-Star Race include "are you a NASCAR Cup Series driver?", and "do you have a pulse?"
All 36 full-time drivers are set to start Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover Motor Speedway oval in Dover, Delaware, although after the first two 75-lap segments, 10 of those 36 drivers are set to be eliminated. Of those 36, 19 are already locked into the third and final 200-lap segment.
There is no more All-Star Open, and a full format explanation can be found here.
Four of the 36 drivers set to start the race are set to drop to the rear of the field before segment one, although two of them were slated to start there anyway after Saturday's qualifying session.
Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger was set to be on the back row after not making a qualifying attempt on Saturday, while Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez was set to start last after his qualifying crash.
Two others are set to join them at the back of the field, with Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer set to drop to the rear of the outside lane due to unapproved adjustments, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware set to drop to the rear of the inside lane due to the same.
Custer had been set to start on the 11th row in 22nd, while Ware had been set to start on the 12th row in 23rd. They are now set to share row 17, with Custer on the outside in 34th and Ware on the inside in 33rd.
All drivers, save for Suarez, who had been set to line up on the outside lane behind Custer are now set to move up by one row. All drivers, save for Allmendinger, who had been set to line up on the inside lane behind Ware are also now set to move up by one row.
Here's an updated look at the starting lineup for Sunday's race.
Dover NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
28
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
31
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 1:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the "Monster Mile"!