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Dover NASCAR qualifying: Full All-Star Race starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR utilized a unique single-car qualifying session on Saturday afternoon to set the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, featuring a full qualifying lap, a pit stop challenge, and a race back to the checkered flag to wrap up the three-lap attempt.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval by recording a qualifying time of 1 minute, 49.298 seconds behind the wheel of his No. 11 Toyota.

Hamlin is one of the 19 drivers already locked into the 200-lap third and final segment of the race. Six more are set to lock in via the first two 75-lap segments, and one more is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote. After four decades, there is no more All-Star Open.

RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by 0.144 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 6 Ford. He is also locked into the third segment.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is set to start third, the highest among drivers not locked into that third segment.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

22

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

24

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

27

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

30

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

33

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Live coverage of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!

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