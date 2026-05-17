Dover NASCAR qualifying: Full All-Star Race starting lineup

NASCAR utilized a unique single-car qualifying session on Saturday afternoon to set the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, featuring a full qualifying lap, a pit stop challenge, and a race back to the checkered flag to wrap up the three-lap attempt.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval by recording a qualifying time of 1 minute, 49.298 seconds behind the wheel of his No. 11 Toyota.
Hamlin is one of the 19 drivers already locked into the 200-lap third and final segment of the race. Six more are set to lock in via the first two 75-lap segments, and one more is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote. After four decades, there is no more All-Star Open.
RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by 0.144 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 6 Ford. He is also locked into the third segment.
Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is set to start third, the highest among drivers not locked into that third segment.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
23
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
24
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
27
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
30
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
33
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Live coverage of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!