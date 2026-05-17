Dover NASCAR qualifying: Full All-Star Race starting lineup

NASCAR utilized a unique single-car qualifying session on Saturday afternoon to set the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, featuring a full qualifying lap, a pit stop challenge, and a race back to the checkered flag to wrap up the three-lap attempt.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval by recording a qualifying time of 1 minute, 49.298 seconds behind the wheel of his No. 11 Toyota.

Hamlin is one of the 19 drivers already locked into the 200-lap third and final segment of the race. Six more are set to lock in via the first two 75-lap segments, and one more is set to lock in via the NASCAR Fan Vote. After four decades, there is no more All-Star Open.

RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, whom Hamlin beat to the top spot by 0.144 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 6 Ford. He is also locked into the third segment.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is set to start third, the highest among drivers not locked into that third segment.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 3 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 11 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 23 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 24 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 27 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 30 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 33 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Live coverage of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Monster Mile"!