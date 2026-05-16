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NASCAR Cup qualifying, full All-Star Race starting lineup at Dover

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its first NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race this Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Although Dover Motor Speedway is no longer the host of a NASCAR Cup Series points race after 57 years, it remains on the schedule this year as the host of the All-Star Race.

The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is set to become the fifth different host of the exhibition race since 2019, and NASCAR has modified the qualifying format after the race was contested at North Wilkesboro each year from 2023 to 2025.

First and foremost, the qualifying order was determined not by the traditional two-variable format, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 (found here), but by simply inverting the driver point standings. Only the 36 full-time drivers and teams, all chartered, are on this weekend's entry list.

The qualifying session itself is set to consist of a pit stop challenge, and total time from green flag to checkered flag is set to determine the starting lineup for the first of three All-Star Race segments; there is no longer an All-Star Open.

A full breakdown of the qualifying format for this year's All-Star Race can be found here, and a full breakdown of the actual All-Star Race format can be found here.

Follow along with our All-Star Race qualifying updates from Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

22

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

24

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

27

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

30

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

33

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's final race on FS1!

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