NASCAR Cup qualifying, full All-Star Race starting lineup at Dover

Although Dover Motor Speedway is no longer the host of a NASCAR Cup Series points race after 57 years, it remains on the schedule this year as the host of the All-Star Race.
The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is set to become the fifth different host of the exhibition race since 2019, and NASCAR has modified the qualifying format after the race was contested at North Wilkesboro each year from 2023 to 2025.
First and foremost, the qualifying order was determined not by the traditional two-variable format, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 (found here), but by simply inverting the driver point standings. Only the 36 full-time drivers and teams, all chartered, are on this weekend's entry list.
The qualifying session itself is set to consist of a pit stop challenge, and total time from green flag to checkered flag is set to determine the starting lineup for the first of three All-Star Race segments; there is no longer an All-Star Open.
A full breakdown of the qualifying format for this year's All-Star Race can be found here, and a full breakdown of the actual All-Star Race format can be found here.
Follow along with our All-Star Race qualifying updates from Dover Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
23
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
24
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
27
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
30
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
33
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's final race on FS1!