NASCAR Cup qualifying, full All-Star Race starting lineup at Dover

Although Dover Motor Speedway is no longer the host of a NASCAR Cup Series points race after 57 years, it remains on the schedule this year as the host of the All-Star Race.

The four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware is set to become the fifth different host of the exhibition race since 2019, and NASCAR has modified the qualifying format after the race was contested at North Wilkesboro each year from 2023 to 2025.

First and foremost, the qualifying order was determined not by the traditional two-variable format, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 (found here), but by simply inverting the driver point standings. Only the 36 full-time drivers and teams, all chartered, are on this weekend's entry list.

The qualifying session itself is set to consist of a pit stop challenge, and total time from green flag to checkered flag is set to determine the starting lineup for the first of three All-Star Race segments; there is no longer an All-Star Open.

A full breakdown of the qualifying format for this year's All-Star Race can be found here, and a full breakdown of the actual All-Star Race format can be found here.

Follow along with our All-Star Race qualifying updates from Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Dover

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 3 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 4 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 11 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 23 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 24 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 27 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 30 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 33 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 season's final race on FS1!