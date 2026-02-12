4 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the 2026 Daytona 500

The single-car qualifying session for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is in the books (full results here).

The front row is set for the 68th annual running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, as are the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap America 250 Florida Duel races.

Additionally, two of the eight drivers battling for the four open spots, the spots awarded to the non-chartered (open) cars, have been determined.

23XI Racing's Corey Heim and JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier were the fastest two drivers of open cars in single-car qualifying. Their official Daytona 500 qualifying positions are set to be determined by the results of the Duel races.

These two drivers locking themselves in means that there are now six drivers going for two open spots. Here's a list of those six drivers.

Team Car Driver Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford Chandler Smith NY Racing Team No. 44 Chevrolet J.J. Yeley Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet Anthony Alfredo Garage 66 No. 66 Ford Casey Mears Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 Chevrolet B.J. McLeod RFK Racing No. 99 Ford Corey LaJoie

4 NASCAR Cup drivers to miss the Daytona 500

RFK Racing's Corey LaJoie, Front Row Motorsports' Chandler Smith, and Garage 66's Casey Mears are set to be featured in the first Duel race, with the highest finisher locking himself into the main event and the other two ultimately failing to qualify.

Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley are set to be featured in the second, again with the highest finisher locking himself into the main event and the other two ultimately left on the outside looking in.

The starting positions of the two drivers who lock in via the Duel races are set to be determined via the results of the Duels, same as the starting positions of Heim and Allgaier, even after those two locked in on speed.

This rule was just changed this year to eliminate a needlessly confusing element of the qualification process.

Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson was third quickest among drivers of open cars on Wednesday night, but he is already locked into the race via the Open Exemption Provisional, so his qualifying result has no direct impact on the battle for the four open spots.

It's why this year's field is set to have 41 cars, rather than 40. Johnson does not need to race his way into the field, but his Duel result is still set to determine his Daytona 500 starting position.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday for the live broadcast of the America 250 Florida Duel races from Daytona International Speedway. Then be sure to tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday for the live broadcast of the Daytona 500 itself.