5 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Coronado

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to run at the new Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly referred to as the Coronado Street Course, for the first time this Sunday afternoon, and the entry list for the Anduril 250 looks quite a bit different than it usually does.

There are 39 cars on the entry list, meaning that all three of the non-chartered (open) cars are locked into the 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) street course on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

Just one of those open cars has been a semi-regular entry throughout the 2026 season thus far.

5 lineup changes confirmed for San Diego

The two open cars that competed in this past weekend's race at Pocono Raceway, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye, are not on the entry list in San Diego.

The No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which has been driven by Corey Heim on five occasions so far this season, most recently at Nashville Superspeedway three weekends ago, is the only semi-regular open car on the entry list this weekend. Heim, who has been confirmed by the team as a full-time driver for 2027, is once again set to drive it.

As for the other two, it's been quite a while since they've competed.

Jimmie Johnson is set to run the No. 84 Toyota for his Legacy Motor Club team. He hasn't competed in a Cup Series race since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and as of now, this weekend's race is his final race scheduled for 2026.

The other open car also hasn't run since the Daytona 500 – the 2025 edition, that is.

Trackhouse Racing have brought back the No. 91 Chevrolet, also known as PROJECT91, for former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen this weekend. Magnussen is set to make his Cup Series debut in the car, 16 months after four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves made his series debut in the 2025 running of the "Great American Race".

When the No. 91 car was entered in an inaugural street race in Chicago, Illinois back in 2023, Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in six decades to win in his Cup Series debut.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Qualcomm Circuit beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21. Don't miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Naval Base Coronado!